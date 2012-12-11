EzACH Direct Deposit Software Makes It Easy to Transfer Money Electronically

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Designed with simplicity in mind, the new ezACH deposit software from halfpricesoft.com comes with improved easy-to-use graphic user-interface and Windows menus. It leads users step-by-step through adding vendor, adding transactions and generating ACH file. ezAch Deposit can create direct deposit file for payroll, government TAX, Vendors bill payment and fund collecting from customers.



“Business owners should spend their time running their business, not dealing with the banks," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. 'Yet payroll and accounting are critical components of any business and can't be ignored. That's why we engineered ezACH direct deposit software for non-accountant users so that anyone that knows how to point and click with a computer mouse can run it."



In response to customers’ requests, payroll tax software provider halfpricesoft.com launched the new productivity-boosting solution, ezACH Direct Deposit software, for small businesses and accountants. Users can now NACHA ACH files for electronic fund transfers easily and quickly In house.



New users can download and try this software for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-download.asp, with no cost and no obligation.



- EzAch Deposit supports multiple bank origination account.

- EzACH deposit can support multiple accounts with no extra charge.

- EzACH deposit can generate NACHA ACH files for electronic fund transfers

- It supports ARC, CCD, CCD+, POP, PPD, RCK, TEL, WEB SEC type. Easily update ABA Bank routing number database.

- EzACH can save users’ time by importing vendors and transactions from files, ezPaycheck payroll software, ezCheckPrinting software and other sources.



Doing first thing first is important for any business. To start this free test drive of this direct deposit software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-software.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.