EzAch Direct Deposit Software Speeds Up Electronic Fund Transfers for Medical Offices

Detroit, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Payroll accounting software provider Halfpricesoft.com has updated ezACH direct deposit software to accommodate medical business owners and surrounding areas. Customers can also utilize the user friendly guide that will allow for quick and painless direct deposit processing.



“Customers who run medical offices can now view and follow the step by step instructions on creating and processing direct deposits easily.” Says developer, Dr. Ge



The newest updates of ezACH deposit software also includes form level help buttons to assist customers who have never processed direct deposits. Ohio Customers simply click the question mark next to any field or option they have a question about. A pop-up window displays an explanation about what information to enter or how an option will affect the ACH file that is output.



With the new 14-day trial version, customers in Ohio can be assured of its ease of use without cost or obligation before purchase. This eliminates the worry of purchasing a product that would not be a great fit.



Designed with simplicity in mind, ezAch software can create an ACH (automated clearing house) file for employees’ paychecks that can be sent electronically to the bank and authorize funds to be electronically transferred to the employee’s bank account. All ACH files generated by ezAch comply with standards of the National Automated Clearing House Association and are compatible with all banks conforming NACHA standards for electronic fund transfers.



ezACH software developer also launched a new version recently to support multiple accounts feature and quickly data import feature to make ACH direct deposit even easier and faster.



Customers can download ezAch Deposit Software without cost or obligation and test drive the software for 14 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-download.asp. This enables customer to examine all its features and ensure it meets the needs of their business before purchasing. To unlock ezAch for unlimited use, users simply return to the Halfpricesoft.com web site to purchase a license key for just $199 per installation. Both the software download and license key are available online at halfpricesoft.com.



Unique EzACH features:

- Free updates

- No Subscription, renewal or update fees

- ezACH deposit can generate NACHA ACH files for electronic fund transfers

- ezAch Deposit supports multiple bank origination account

- It supports ARC, CCD, CCD+, POP, PPD, RCK, TEL, WEB SEC type. Easily update ABA Bank routing number database

- EzACH can save customers’ time by importing vendors and transactions from files, ezPaycheck payroll software, ezCheckPrinting software and other sources

- EzACH deposit can support multiple accounts at no extra charge

- Quick data import feature

- Form level help buttons have been added to make the software even easier to use



No more hassle dealing with the banks. To start this test drive of this direct deposit software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-software.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.