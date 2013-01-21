EzACH Software Now Supports Multiple Accounts at No Extra Charge from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- ACH deposit software developer halfpricesoft.com launched the new ezACH software. Responding the requests from users, this new edition can now support multiple accounts with no extra charge. And users can also find the form level help tips on the new screens which make this application more user-friendly than ever.



EzAch Deposit is designed to create direct deposit file for payroll, government TAX, Vendors bill payment and fund collecting from customers. EzACH developers hope this new feature can simplify and speed up the electronic fund transfers for CPAs and businesses with multiple accounts.



"Many good ideas of ACH software are from our customers," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We believe small business payroll and accounting software should be simple, reliable and affordable. So users can focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run this deposit software."



ezACH deposit software’s graphic interface is very intuitive and straightforward. It is ideal for owners of small to mid-sized businesses, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills. Users can follow the wizard step by step to set up original account, add clients, set up client account, add transactions and generate the ACH file that they can upload to their bank account.



Using ezACH is totally risk free. New users can download and try this software for free before purchasing at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-download.asp, with no cost and no obligation.



- EzACH deposit can generate NACHA ACH files for electronic fund transfers

- EzAch Deposit supports multiple bank origination account.

- It supports ARC, CCD, CCD+, POP, PPD, RCK, TEL, WEB SEC type. Easily update ABA Bank routing number database.

- EzACH can save users’ time by importing vendors and transactions from files, ezPaycheck payroll software, ezCheckPrinting software and other sources.

- EzACH deposit can support multiple accounts with no extra charge.



No more hassle dealing with the banks. To start this free test drive of this direct deposit software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-software.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.