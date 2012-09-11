EzCheckPersonal Check Printing Software Updated to Shorten Learning Curve for New Users

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- PC check printing software EzCheckPersonal saves users time and money on check printing and bill paying. It also helps families track financial status easily during this tough time. EzCheckPersonal developers from Halfpricesoft.com updated this check software with several new features and hope any user can begin this software easily and quickly.



The new updates include:

- Improved graphic users interface which is more user-friendly than ever

- New database backup and restore features to prevent loss to viruses, spyware and computer crashes

- Updated data import feature



With ezCheckPersonal, customers can easily design and print any style bank checks they want. They can change the font, add a logo, add a new label and even put the picture of their pets there. Now the bank checks can be as entertaining or subtle as they wish.



“Nobody wants to spend hours learning to use software to write checks, and writing out the same checks for the same bills month after month is tedious,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We developed ezCheckPersonal to make check writing and bill paying quick and painless, and to eliminate the hassle of remembering to order checks.”



Known for its flexibility and affordability ($29 per installation. free through TrialPay ofer), ezCheckPersonal software institutive interface is so easy to understand that even people with minimal computer skills can start printing checks as soon as it's downloaded and installed. ezCheckPersonal is compatible with Windows 7 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2000, 2003 and Vista system too. Any user can start test drive by downloading it from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-personal-software-download.asp with no cost and obligation.



ezCheckpersonal check writing and printing software Highlights:



1. Support Unlimited Bank Accounts

2. Print your own checks on blank computer check

3. Print image signature on checks

4. Edit check layout and create customized personal checks;

5. Easy to use reports

6. Easy export data

7. Print Blank Personal Check

8. Support multiple personal blank check formats (3 or 4 checks per page)



And the best of all, new users can get this check writer software and compatible blank check stock for FREE when they try or buy an offer from one of TrialPay's 2,000 blue-chip advertisers.



To learn more about this check software and start the free test drive, please visit:

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.