Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Halfpricesoft.com and Trialpay are teaming up as a new Father’s Day gift to supply ezCheckPersonal software dads for $0! This is a simple and flexible PC check designing and printing software designed specifically for families. Get the details of this incredible opportunity at halfpricesoft.com



"Customers can get ezCheckPersonal check writer at $0 through Father’s Day." said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. “ezCheckPersonal makes it easy to write a check, monitor the spending and helps customers keep debt low. We hope more customers will take advantage of this check writing software through this new $0 cost option."



With the new edition, customers can print professional checks on blank check stock easily in house. This latest version also includes the new category and report features that allows for easy classifying payments and keeping track of the personal finances.



ezCheckPersonal, which is available no risk test-drive at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-personal-software-download.asp, is the personal and home-use version of the popular check writing software from software developer Halfpricesoft.com.



Multiple new features were added to ezCheckPersonal to help dad save time and money:



- ezCheckPersonal allows customers to print checks on both blank stock and pre printed checks. They can choose this option when they set up checking account .

- ezCheckPersonal also allows customers to customize the check layout with logo, signature, fonts, extra lines and labels.



Halfpricesoft.com, the leading provider of easy-to-use software for small businesses and families, gives buyers a new way to get products at no charge by partnering with TrialPay, the leader in alternative online payments. Buyers can now get full version check printing software and Laser Blank Computer Check Paper at $0 when they try or buy another item from one of TrialPay's 2,000 blue-chip advertisers.



ezCheckpersonal check writing and printing software highlights:



- Print personalized checks with logo on blank computer check

- Fill check data on pre-printed blank check

- Print image signature on checks

- Edit check layout and create customized personal checks

- Easy to use reports

- Easy export data

- Print blank personal check

- Support computer check formats 3 or 4 checks per page

- Support unlimited bank accounts



ezCheckPersonal is compatible with Windows 8 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2000, 2003 and Vista, 7 systems also.



All software from Halfpricesoft.com, including ezCheckPersonal, is designed to be incredibly easy to use. Customers can begin printing checks within minutes of downloading and installing the software. The intuitive graphical interface leads customers step by step through the check writing and printing process.



To learn more about ezCheckpersonal and other deals from halfpricesoft.com, please visit: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com is the developer and distributor of ezCheckPersonal check writer software. Halfpricesoft.com also has a complete line of affordable and easy-to-use tax and financial software titles for small businesses and families, including w2 software, 1099 software, payroll software, check writing software and timesheet software.