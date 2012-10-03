EzCheckPersonal Cheque Software Helps Pennsylvania Families Maintain Control of Personal Finances

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- Printing bank checks from a user's own printer is perfectly legal. Accounting software provider Halfpricesoft.com released the new version of ezCheckPersonal check writing software which allows users to view the reports any time instead of waiting for monthly statement. The latest version of ezCheckPersonal also includes the new category field which allows user to easily classify. Keep tracking of the personal finances is even easier for ezCheckPersonal user.



Known for its flexibility and affordability ($29 per installation. free through TrialPay offer), ezCheckPersonal software institutive interface is so easy to understand that even people with minimal computer skills can start printing checks as soon as it's downloaded and installed.



"Pennsylvania families can now get ezCheckPersonal for FREE through TrialPay Offers." said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. “In a down economy, each family needs to stick to their budget. ezCheckPersonal makes it easy to monitor the spending and helps family stay away from debts. We hope more users can take advantage of this check writing software through this free offer."



EzCheckPersonal Cheque software is compatible with Windows 7 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2000, 2003 and Vista system too. Any user can start test drive by downloading it from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-personal-software-download.asp with no cost and obligation.



ezCheckpersonal check writing and printing software Highlights:



1. Support Unlimited Bank Accounts

2. Print your own checks on blank computer check

3. Print image signature on checks

4. Edit check layout and create customized personal checks;

5. Easy to use reports

6. Easy export data

7. Print Blank Personal Check

8. Support multiple personal blank check formats (3 or 4 checks per page)



With ezCheckPersonal, customers can easily design and print any style bank checks they want. They can change the font, add a logo, add a new label and even put the picture of their pets there. Now the bank checks can be as entertaining or subtle as they wish.



Never reorder checks from the bank - which often results in costly delays and fees. Now users can start the free test-drive at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.