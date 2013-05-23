EzCheckPrinting and EzCheckPersonal Software Now Available in Bundle Version from Halfpricesoft.com

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Check printing software company Halfpricesoft.com launched the new bundle version of business and personal check printing software. They decided to give a special price break to new customers who need both of EzCheckprinting for businesses and EzCheckpersonal check writing software.



Because of the discount pricing, customers can now have a business check writer as well as a personal program for home use. This will save clients both time and money, as Ezcheckprinting and EzCheckpersonal software is simple, fast and efficient. Furthermore, it eliminates the need to purchase expensive pre-printed business and personal checks from banks.



ezCheckPrinting and EzCheckpersonal applications are designed for use by non-accountants with minimal computer skills. The latest updates inside ezCheckPrinting business version include:



- The new 2013 version ezCheckPrinting supports multiple bank accounts at no extra charge.

- Customers can save time and add a new accounts quickly by copying an existing account.

- The latest edition supports the pre-approved draft check. This feature will assist retailers in receiving money by phone, fax and internet more quickly.

- New ezCheckPrinting virtual printer was released for QuickBooks and Quicken customers to allow them print checks from QuickBooks/Quicken on blank stock in one step. This virtual printer is an optional add-on for ezCheckPrinting software.



"We have improved ezCheckPrinting 2013 with several updates responding to our customers’ requests.” Halfpricesoft.com founder, Dr. Ge said. "We believe small business owners should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run the software. We are confident ezCheckPrinting software will allow thousands of small businesses run more efficiently.” he added.



Both ezCheckPrinting and ezCheckPersonal are compatible with Windows 8 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can also run on Windows XP, Me, 2000, 2003 and Vista, 7 system. Other features included in both check printing applications are:



- Easy to use and learn, even for those who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Add a logo and other customizable design features for a professional look to checks

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Write checks on blank check stock or pre-printed checks

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks in one click

- The business version ezCheckPrinting can export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



New customers can download the trial versions at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/download.asp with no risk or obligation before purchasing.



Priced from $58, EzCheckPrinting and EzCheckpersonal’s bundle version is affordable for any business. Download the trial version and start the test drive today at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly and totally risk-free software.