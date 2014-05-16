EzCheckPrinting and Virtual Printer Software Increase Productivity for Online Businesses

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- The Internet is a competitive marketplace and successfully running an online business is far from easy. Check printing software developer halfpricesoft.com released a new version of ezCheckPrinting software which helps online businesses be more productive. With ezCheckPrinting check writer, customers can write checks with MICR encoding and logo on blank stock easily and inexpensively. QuickBooks customers can also print checks on blank check stock when utilizing the updated ezcheckprinting business check writer and virtual printer.



New customers are welcome to test drive this software free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp Customers can make sure the check software is right for their company without obligation before purchasing. Other new features in the latest version also including Windows 8.1 compatibility and network version compatibility.



“Customer’s utilizing ezCheckprinting and Virtual Printer bundle get an easier way to print checks on blank checks stock for their online businesses.” Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge, said.



Writing a check is a breeze with ezCheckPrinting! Customers need only to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. The main features inside ezCheckPrinting include:



- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information



- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats



-Supports multiple clients



- Add a company logo and other customized design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks



- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background



- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used



- Write an unlimited number of checks



- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks



- Customizable report features that are easy to use



- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click



- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Starting as low as $39 per installation for a single-user license key or $69 for the QuickBooks compatible version (ezCheckPrinting single user plus Virtual Printer), ezCheckPrinting makes professional looking checks and automated check writing accessible to any size business.



To learn more about this check writer software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/quickbooks-checks-virtual-printer.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH Deposit software. Today, software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of valuable clients and also assists small business owners in simplifying their payroll processing and business management.