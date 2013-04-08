EzCheckPrinting Check Software Adds New Feature to Support QuickBooks Payroll Checks

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- EzCheckPrinting cheque writing software by halfpricesoft.com has just redesigned the newest edition of ezCheckPrinting and QuickBooks Virtual Printer. By popular demand, the new version allows QuickBooks users to print paycheck stubs with YTD data together with checks.



“Many of our customers prefer using QuickBooks for their accounting software, but wanted to print checks on their laser printers without the cost of pre-printed checks,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “With ezCheckPrinting and this new QuickBooks Virtual Printer, users can now print checks on blank stock quickly and inexpensively.”



Users do not have to use EzCheckPrinting cheque software with QuickBooks or any other software. It is the stand-alone check software that allows users to design and print professional checks in house with MICR line, logo and signature.Writing a check is virtually foolproof and easy with ezCheckPrinting! All users have to do is to enter the check information. ezCheckPrinting will automatically convert numbers to words. Users can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



EzCheckPrinting QuickBooks Virtual printer is the optional add-on of ezCheckPrinting PC check writer for QuickBooks users that want to print checks on blank stock as well. When users print checks within QuickBooks, they will see the print option page. They just need to select "EzCheckPrinting QuickBooks Virtual Printer" as the current printer here and they will be able to print checks with MICR line on the blank stock.



The new edition of virtual printer for QuickBooks was improved to print the paycheck stubs with YTD information which was not supported by the previous version. New users are welcome to download and try it free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp, with no risk or cost.



Other unique features of ezCheckPrinting check software include:



- 3-Per-Page, Check on Top, Check in Middle, and Check on Bottom options.

- Print checks from blank computer check paper or with pre-printed checks.

- Print pre-printed blank checks to fill in manually at a later time or to use with other software such as ezPaycheck, Quicken, QuickBooks and Microsoft Money.

- Unlimited accounts and unlimited checks.

- Never reorder checks from the bank - which often results in costly delays and fees.



EzCheckPrinting application is only $39 per installation. The price of ezCheckPrinting QuickBooks bundle version (ezCheckPrinting software and QuickBooks Virtual Printer) is only $69. And best of all, customers can even get ezCheckPrinting software, QuickBooks virtual printer and blank check stock at $0 through online special offers.



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.