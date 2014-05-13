EzCheckprinting Check Writer Enhanced with All the Bells & Whistles Without the High Cost

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Check printing software developer halfpricesoft.com believes small businesses need easy-to-use, flexible and affordable products. So they released the new ezCheckPrinting software for year 2014 with the same price tag. With all of the bells and whistles now included without the high cost of writing checks, customer’s get both affordability and features for peace of mind.



Priced from only $39 (Free through special TrialPay offer), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any business who needs to print professional checks in house easily. The updated version of business check software now is also compatible with Windows 8.1 as well as offering a network version to customers. Potential customers can download the free trial version at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp with no cost and no obligation.



Designed with ease to use in mind, ezCheckPrinting software is straightforward and user-friendly. The unique features of this MICR & laser cheque writing and printing software include:



- Print checks on blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks



- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background



- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used



- Write an unlimited number of checks



- No internet connection needed



- Stand alone software



- Add a second signature line for peace of mind and security



- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information



- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks



- Customizable report features that are easy to use



- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click



- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



- Never a cost for customer support in our products including email, live chat and team view options



“Halfpricesoft.com doesn’t charge high prices even with all the bells and whistles included in ezCheckprinting business software .” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge.



Writing a check is really easy with ezCheckPrinting! All customers have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. Clients can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and the win-win deals, user can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.