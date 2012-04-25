EzCheckPrinting Check Writer Minimizes Learning Curve and Helps Small Businesses Battle Recession

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2012 -- From saving time and money, to increasing security and convenience, ezCheckprinting check writer software from Halfpricesoft.com(http://www.halfpricesoft.com) helps thousands of users free up human resources for higher productivity and more sustainable savings during this economic difficulty. Designed with user’s needs in mind, the long learning curve typically associated with financial software is non-existent with this new check writing software, even if the user does not have an accounting or IT background.



The newly upgraded version of the already popular product was updated according to the suggestions from customers including:

- New form-level Help buttons

- New Category feature which will save time in tax season

- Updated user interface that lets users resize the screen based on their device



With ezCheckPrinting, writing and printing a check is just a few clicks. All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words.



"We found most software on the market were too complex and too expensive for small business owners," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We believe small business owners should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run the check writer software. We wanted to build something that was user friendly, super simple, affordable & totally risk free."



With ezCheckPrinting, users will never run out of checks. This check printing software is highly popular with small to mid-sized corporations, government agencies, non-profits and financial institutions. New users can try it for free with no cost and no obligation at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp.



The main features include:

- 3-Per-Page, Check on Top, Check in Middle, and Check on Bottom options.

- Print checks from blank computer check paper with pre-printed checks.

- Print pre-printed blank checks to fill in manually at a later time or to use with other software such as ezPaycheck, Quicken, QuickBooks and Microsoft Money.

- Import and export check data features



To make this check printing software available for any size business, Halfpricesoft.com give buyers a new way to get free products by partnering with TrialPay, the leader in alternative online payments. Buyers can now get full version check writer software and laser blank computer check stock for Free when they try or buy an offer from one of TrialPay's 2,000 blue-chip advertisers.



This Free offer is available through recurring promotions at halfpricesoft.com

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of innovative 1099, W2 and Payroll Software solutions for accountants and small to medium size businesses. And its popular business and personal Check printing software can save user both time and money.