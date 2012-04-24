EzCheckPrinting Check Writer Update Helps Businesses Protect Data from Viruses and Hard Disk Failure

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2012 -- "Nobody can afford to lose payroll and check data. Yet, too many of our customers were telling us they’d been victim to a virus or computer crash that wiped out their database,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We wanted to provide our customers with peace of mind and a way to protect their check data safely, securely and quickly.”



Halfpricesoft.com recently released the new edition of ezCheckPrinting check writer which speeds up secure back-up and restoration of check data to prevent loss to viruses, spyware and computer crashes.



Viruses, spyware and hard-drive crashes - Almost weekly, Halfpricesoft.com support team received help requests from ezCheckPrinting software users desperate to recover check data lost to these villains. Though the malware and data losses were not related to the company’s popular check writing software, Halfpricesoft.com’s management team realized customers needed a new way to back up and restore their payroll data securely, safely and quickly.



Users can put the back-up file on a USB flash drive, external drive, optical media disc (CD or DVD), or on a remote server, including web-based data-storage services. In the event of a virus invasion or hard-drive crash, users can reinstall ezCheckPrinting software once the computer is restored, or on a different computer, and import the back-up database file in just a few minutes.



Now the new version of EzCheckPrinting, which is available for free download at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp, with no cost and no obligation. Other features include:

- 3-Per-Page, Check on Top, Check in Middle, and Check on Bottom options.

- Print checks from blank computer check paper with pre-printed checks.

- Print pre-printed blank checks to fill in manually at a later time or to use with other software such as ezPaycheck, Quicken, QuickBooks and Microsoft Money.

- Unlimited accounts and unlimited checks.

- Never reorder checks from the bank - which often results in costly delays and fees.



With ezCheckPrinting, writing a check is really easy! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



Priced at $39 (FREE through online special offers), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any business. During tough economic times, Halfpricesoft.com gives buyers a new way to get ezCheckPrinting for free by partnering with TrialPay.



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.