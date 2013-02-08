EzCheckPrinting Cheque Software Improve Signature Display Feature for Ecommerce

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Business check design and print software, ezCheckPrinting, was updated with new signature printing features. Halfpricesoft.com developers hope this new version will save small businesses more time by allowing them to professional checks with logo and signature in house.



1. User can now print checks with signature on pre-printed checks and blank stock.

2. User can customize the check layout easily and print the second signature line on checks.



“Each company is unique. They all have different needs and requirements,” Dr. Ge said. “Designed with small business users’ needs in mind, ezCheckPrinting check writer software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small firms will never use or need. We hope this free trial will help users find the right check writing solution.”



ezCheckPrinting developers believe small business users need simple, reliable and affordable software that they can set up and use it easily. Writing a check is really easy with ezCheckPrinting! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



Priced from $39 per installation (free through TrialPay offer), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any businesses. Users who want to speed up check writing and billing can download and try this software free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp, with no cost and no obligation.



The main features include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



This easy-to-use check writer is compatible with Windows system and can print unlimited check in check-on-top, check-in-middle, check-at-bottom and 3-per-page formats. It also supports data filling on pre-printed checks. With ezCheckPrinting, users never need to order the expensive pre-printed checks.



Never order the expensive checks. Customers can start the free test drive at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.