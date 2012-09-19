EzCheckPrinting Cheque Software Updated to Simplifies QuickBooks Check Printing

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- Halfpricesoft.com, the leading Cheque software provider, released the new edition of ezCheckPrinting Virtual Printer for QuickBooks and Quicken users today. EzCheckPrinting QuickBooks Virtual printer is the optional add-on of ezCheckPrinting PC check writer, which allows QuickBooks and Quicken user to print checks on blank stock in one step.



ezCheckPrinting check writer saves users’ time and money. It also enables users to print the customized check with logo in house. Non-QuickBooks users can use it as the stand-alone application.



“Many of our customers prefer using QuickBooks for their accounting software, but wanted to print checks on their laser printers without the cost of pre-printed checks,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “With ezCheckPrinting and this new QuickBooks Virtual Printer, users can now print checks on blank stock quickly and inexpensively.”



When users print checks within QuickBooks, they will see the print option page. They just need to select "EzCheckPrinting QuickBooks Virtual Printer" as the current printer here and they will be able to print check with MICR line on the blank stock. The latest version fixed a bug in printing 3-per-page format checks with the old version.



To use this virtual printer, customers need to install both ezCheckprinting and virtual printer on their local machine. And they also need to run ezCheckPrinting at least once after they install it to make sure ezCheckPrinting check writer works.



New users are welcome to download and try it free at www.halfpricesoft.com, with no obligation and no cost at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp.



Other features of ezCheckPrinting check software include:



- 3-Per-Page, Check on Top, Check in Middle, and Check on Bottom options.

- Print checks from blank computer check paper with pre-printed checks.

- Print pre-printed blank checks to fill in manually at a later time or to use with other software such as ezPaycheck, Quicken, QuickBooks and Microsoft Money.

- Unlimited accounts and unlimited checks.

- Never reorder checks from the bank - which often results in costly delays and fees.



"Many of the best ideas for products and product improvements come from our customers," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of ezPaycheck. "We always keep in mind that our customers are small business owners, not computer whizzes or financial gurus. But that makes them the best possible people to listen to when designing software, so it is important for us to regularly gather feedback from our customers."



The price of ezCheckPrinting QucikBooks bundle version (ezCheckPrinting software and QuickBooks Virtual Printer) is just $69. And best of all, customers can even get ezCheckPrinting software, QuickBooks virtual printer and blank check stock for free through online special offers.



Never reorder the expensive pre-printed checks - which often results in costly delays and fees. Now users can start the free test-drive at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/quickbooks-checks-virtual-printer.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.