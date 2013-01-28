EzCheckPrinting from Halfpricesoft.com Now Offers Tax Reporting and Check Printing with Ease

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Check printing software provider Halfpricesoft.com released the new ezCheckPrinting software for small business during the year-end tax season. ezCheckPrinting software allows customers to design and print professional checks with logo and signature on blank stock in house. In response to customers’ requests, the latest version implements a category field that makes it easy for users to group checks for tax reporting.



“Most best ideas of our check printing software are from our customers. We believe our customers are the best designers in our team,” Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com said. “Designed with small business users’ needs in mind, ezCheckPrinting check writer software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small firms will never use or need.”



ezCheckPrinting developers believe small business users need simple, reliable and affordable software that they can set up and use it easily. Priced from $39 (Free through TrialPay offers), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any business.



Users can run ezCheckPrinting on most Windows machines including Windows 8, 7, Vista, XP, 2003, me and 98. Users can run ezCheckPrinting on MAC machine installed with Virtual Machine and Parallels too.



Writing a check is really easy with ezCheckPrinting! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks. New users can download and try this software free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp



The main features include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Never order the expensive checks. Customers can start the free test drive at http://halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.