EzCheckPrinting Is the Feasible Professional Check Writing Software for Any Businesses

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- No more check writing headache. Small business can now print professional checks with logo on blank check stock easily and quickly with the new ezCheckPrinting check writer from halfpricesoft.com.



ezCheckPrinting is the Windows based stand-alone check writer that allows users to print professional –looking checks on blank stock and pre-printed checks easily and inexpensively . The new improved graphic interface is very straight-forward and user-friendly. User can customize the check with logo, signature, custom labels and different fonts.



Writing a check is really easy with ezCheckPrinting! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



In response to customers’ requests, the new version also support Quick Data Import feature and QuickBooks Printing feature which allows Quicken and QuickBooks users to print checks on blank stock too.



EzCheckPrinting check writer eliminates customers’ need to purchase expensive pre-printed blank checks in order to print checks and check stubs. Payroll managers and business owners can print directly to blank check paper and skip the expense and waiting period for pre-printed checks. New users can download and try this software free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp



"In a down economy, companies need to streamline and increase efficiency, so they can be more productive with every minute and every dollar," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "ezCheckPrinting lets managers and business owners spend as little time as possible on check management, so they can focus on the income-earning aspects of their business. We hope more users can take advantage of this check writing software through this free offer."



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and other free offers, customers can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.