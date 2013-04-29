EzCheckPrinting Offers Businesses a New Way to Print QuickBooks on Blank Stock

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Printing QuickBooks checks on blank stock is easier than ever with ezCheckPrintingcheque writer from Halfpricesoft.com. Payroll accounting software provider halfpricesoft.com released the new edition of ezCheckPrinting Virtual Printer for QuickBooks (version 5.0.16) today with the updates to support payroll stubs as well as checks. This new edition also fixed the bugs in parsing check data reported by some QuickBooks 2013 accounting version users and online version.



ezCheckPrinting is the easy-to-use and affordable check writer that allows users to print professional-looking checks with logo and signature on blank stock in house. Non-QuickBooks users can run ezCheckPrinting as the stand-alone PC check writer.



Virtual Printer is the optional add-on for QuickBooks and Quicken users. With this new virtual printer, QuickBooks users no longer have to enter check data manually to take advantage of the blank stock printing features. Users just need to select this ezCheckPrinting Virtual Printer as the current printer, and then they can print checks from QuickBooks and Quicken on the blank stock easily and inexpensively in one step.



“With ezCheckPrinting and this new Virtual Printer, QuickBooks and Quicken users can now print checks on blank stock quickly and inexpensively. The latest edition is compatible with Windows 8, 7, Vista, XP, NT, 2003 and ME,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge, “We hope ezCheckPrinting check writer can help more businesses lower cost and increase productivity.”



To take advantage of this QuickBooks and Quicken printing feature, user needs to install both ezCheckPrinting software and the virtual printer on their machine. New customers can download the free trial version of ezCheckPrinting, online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp and sample all of the software’s features at no charge.



In addition to its new compatibility with QuickBooks, this check printing software also includes many more features that make check printing easier, faster and less costly for small businesses:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Customers can make sure the check software is right for their company without obligation before purchasing.



Starting as low as $39 per installation for a single-user license key or $69 for the QuickBooks compatible version (ezCheckPrinting single user plus Virtual Printer), ezCheckPrinting makes professional looking checks and automated check writing accessible to any size business. And best of all, users can even get ezCheckPrinting software and the virtual printer license keys for free through TrialPay offers.



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/quickbooks-checks-virtual-printer.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of innovative 1099, W2 and Payroll Software solutions for accountants and small to medium size businesses. And its popular business and personal Check printing software can save user both time and money.