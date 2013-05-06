EzCheckPrinting Offers Ease of Use with This Intuitive Check Writing Software from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- EzCheckPrintingcheque software allows user to print professional bank checks in house on blank stocks. Halfpricesoft.com updated ezCheckPrinting with several new features to shorten the learning curve for the first time PC cheque software users.



“We believe small business PC check printing software should bestraightforward, simple and user-friendly,” explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com, “Business owners should spend their time running their business, not running check writer. We always keep in mind that ezCheckPrinting software users are small business owners, not computer whizzes or financial gurus.”



ezCheckPrinting software’s new graphic interface is so easy to comprehend that even people with minimal computer skills can start running payroll and printing paychecks immediately after downloading and installing. It also allows users to customize the check layout with logo, signature, fonts, extra lines and labels. So ezCheckPrinting is compatible with most business check paper.



ezCheckPrinting is designed for use by non-accountants with minimal computer skills. New users can download the trial version at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp and test it with no obligation before purchasing. The best of all, user can even get this check writing and printing software at $0 cost through online TrialPay offers.



The main features include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Priced from $39 (Free through TrialPay offers), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any business. Download the trial version and start the free test drive today at

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.