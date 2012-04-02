EzCheckPrinting Software Enables QuickBooks Users to Print Checks on Blank Check Stock

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- Check printing software provider, halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com), gives QuickBooks users a new way to save money by printing the checks on the blank check paper easily. The new 5.0.1 version of ezCheckPrinting software can now import the check data from QuickBooks directly and print checks on the blank check stock.



"We have a strong following of small business customers who love our other time-saving and money-saving software titles." said Dr. Ge, founder of Louisville, Ky.-based Halfpricesoft, "With ezCheckPrinting, check writing and printing software, user never need to re-order the expensive QuickBooks pre-printed checks. And the new QuickBooks check data importing feature makes it even easier to print checks from QuickBooks.”



Right now, the improved ezCheckPrinting software can save time and money for QuickBooks users in several ways:



- Print QuickBooks compatible pre-printed checks with logo, MICR encoding, bank information and signature.

- Import check data from QuickBooks directly and print checks on the blank check paper

- Upload data from the external .csv file.



QuickBooks users can try this check writer software for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp, with no cost and no obligation. The trial version will print the watermarks on checks. If users like this check writer, they can purchase key online and get the license key instantly.



With ezCheckPrinting, writing and printing a check is just a few clicks. All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words.



"We found most software on the market were too complex and too expensive for small business owners," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We believe small business owners should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run the software. We wanted to build something that was user friendly, super simple, affordable & totally risk free."



Users can create personalized checks easily by adding the company logo on the bank checks, modifying the fonts, adding new labels or signature. This check writer also allows users to create check draft and receive payment faster by phone, internet or fax.



Best of all, users can now get the software and the check printing paper free through the special TrialPay offer.



To learn more about the check writing software and the free offers, visit

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.