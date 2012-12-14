EzCheckPrinting Software for Small Businesses Will Increase Speed on Check Writing and Payments Received

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting software from Halfpricesoft is highly popular with small to mid-sized corporations, government agencies, non-profits and financial institutions. The new edition makes it even easier to work with ezPaycheck, Quicken, Quickbooks, Peachtree or other software. It offers the users numerous advantages over pre-printed checks and helps keep businesses running more smoothly and efficiently. This check printing software is available for immediately download at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp



Writing a check is really easy with ezCheckPrinting! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



Small businesses looking for ways to increase sales for this holiday season will like the new ezCheckPrinting check writer software from Halfpricesoft.com. EzCheckPrinting allows users to design, fill and print professional checks with logo on blank check stock in house easily. And the new version can support check draft too. With this new feature, Retailers can also print pre-approved check draft and receive check payment by phone, fax or internet easily and quickly.



"It's a win-win-win-win situation: the customer gets free product, we make sales, the TrialPay advertiser makes sales, and TrialPay gets commissions. " said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. “This New Improved check writer, ezCheckPrinting, makes it easier to print a check or check draft. It offers business an affordable and simple way to write check, pay bill and accept checks by phone. We hope more users can take advantage of this check writing software through this free offer."



Halfpricesoft.com developers hope ezCheckPrinting cheque software will boost small businesses productivity during holiday season. And the best of all, Halfpricesoft.com also announces that ezCheckPrinting users can get the popular check writing software or blank check stock for free when they check out through TrialPay offer from halfpricesoft.com site during this holiday season.



Thousands of users love this laser check writing and printing software because ezCheckPrinting makes writing checks and paying bills fast, efficient and inexpensive. And the intuitive interface guides users to customize and print checks with point-and-click ease.



This affordable check writing software is ideal for any businesses, government agencies, financial institutions and non-profits, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



Currently, Halfpricesoft.com offers several products for free through TrialPay, including:



- ezCheckPrinting, business version check writing and printing software

- ezCheckPersonal personal check writing software

- ezTimeSheet, computer-based employee attendance tracking software

- Blank check stock for use with ezCheckPrinting, ezPaycheck and ezCheckPersonal software

- Stock for printing W2, W3, 1099 and 1096 forms



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and the win-win deals, user can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and ACH deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.