EzCheckPrinting Software Gets Update to Interface & Installation

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2012 -- Check writer software developer Halfpricesoft.com released the new version of ezCheckPrinting software which includes an updated user interface that lets users resize the screen based on their device. An update to the installation package also allows the software to be installed on computers with limited user permissions.



The check printing software’s new user interface resizes easily to accommodate the screen size of the device being used, whether a large desktop monitor or a compact netbook computer.



“We didn’t want users to be restricted in the type of device on which they could use ezCheckPrinting,” said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. “Today’s business environment changes quickly, especially for small businesses who have to be extremely flexible in order to compete. The new resizing feature enables customers to use our check printing software on different machines simply and easily.”



Designed to eliminate the need to write payroll checks by hand or purchase expensive, pre-printed blank checks, ezCheckPrinting allows businesses to print checks on blank check paper using their computer and a laser printer. In spring 2012, Louisville, Ky.-based payroll tax software developer Halfpricesoft.com released Version 5.0.1 with the newest updates and features.



To get started with ezCheckPrinting, customers simply go online to the Halfpricesoft.com website at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp and download the trial version. The trial version is exactly the same as the full version software - with all features included. However, checks will print with the word “SAMPLE” across the front until a full-use license key is purchased.



EzCheckPrinting also includes the following features that make check printing easier, faster and less costly for small businesses:

- Customize check layout with company logo for a professional, corporate look

- Designed for use by people without accounting or IT backgrounds

- Supports an unlimited number of accounts and checks

- MICR printing capability (for use with laser printers) eliminating the need for pre-printed checks with bank information

- Print checks on blank check stock or pre-printed checks

- Print signature image on checks

- Easy to use reports

- Print in 4 popular formats: check on top, check in middle, check on bottom and 3-per-page

- Print multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, Quickbooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



With license keys for as little as $39 per installation, this check printing software makes professional looking checks accessible to any size business. The software can even be obtained for free if customers take advantage of a special offer through TrialPay. Customers can obtain a license key for free simply by purchasing related products from TrialPay partners. Details are available online. The network edition of ezCheckPrinting is available for as little as $99.



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.