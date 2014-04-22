EzCheckPrinting Software Gives Quicken Customers Easy Printing and Installing Features

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Quicken customers that want to print professional business checks on blank stock in house can try out the new ezCheckPrinting software from halfpricesoft.com. Halfpricesoft.com and Ezcheckprinting business check writer have been updated so that Quicken customers no longer need to order expensive pre-printed checks to print checks! With new version, customers can also print checks with company logo and signature image too.



“With ezCheckPrinting and the new Virtual Printer, QuickBooks and Quicken customers can now print checks with stubs on blank stock quickly and inexpensively.” Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge, said.



ezCheckPrinting cheque software and virtual printer bundle is the easy-to-use and affordable check writer that allows Quicken customers to print professional-looking checks with logo and signature on blank stock in house. Non-QuickBooks and Quicken users can run this check printing software as the stand-alone PC check writer.



Writing a check is a breeze with ezCheckPrinting! Customers need only to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. Customers can write and print a check with just a few clicks. New customers can download and try this software free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp



This check printing software also includes many more features that make check printing easier, faster and less costly for small businesses:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Customers can make sure the check software is right for their company without obligation before purchasing.



Starting as low as $39 per installation for a single-user license key or $69 for the QuickBooks compatible version (ezCheckPrinting single user plus Virtual Printer), ezCheckPrinting makes professional looking checks and automated check writing accessible to any size business.



To learn more about this check writer software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/quickbooks-checks-virtual-printer.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH Deposit software. Today, software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of valuable clients and also assists small business owners in simplifying their payroll processing and business management.