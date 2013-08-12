EzCheckprinting Software Makes Business Check Writing a Breeze for Georgia Customers

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Check writing software developer Halfpricesoft.com has updated EzCheckPrinting business check writer with new features to accommodate small to midsize business owners in Georgia. Halfpricesoft.com keeps ease of use in mind when updating software to customer requirements.



Starting at just $39 per installation (Free through TrialPay offer), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any size business and is compatible with all popular brands of laser printers (most of which can print bank-accepted MICR numbers) and specialized MICR printers.



Writing a check is really easy with ezCheckPrinting! All customers have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. Clients can write and print a check with just a few clicks. Potential customers can download the free trial version at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp with no cost and no obligation.



The main features of this MICR & laser check writing and printing software include:



- Anywhere from one to an unlimited number of employees can have access to create and print checks in the network version

- No internet connection needed

- Stand alone software

- Add a second signature line for peace of mind and security

- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Another great reason to use ezCheckprinting software is it does not require an internet connection, making it more versatile for the small business that prefers or needs to run check writing tasks offline. Operating offline reduces risk hacking and virus contamination. An internet connection is only required when updating the software or using ezCheckprinting in conjunction with ezAch to issue direct deposit payments to employees’ bank account.



“Many of our Georgia customers are small businesses with fewer than 30 employees, without an accountant or IT specialist on staff. These companies need a business check writing solution that is highly flexible and highly affordable.” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “Our desktop solution, with one-time cost and no extra fees for unlimited check printing, is more affordable than competing web-based solutions.”



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and the win-win deals, user can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software needs of small businesses around the world with payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve an affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.