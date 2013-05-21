Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Nonprofit organizations are required to keep cost low in running the company. With this in mind, Halfpricesoft.com has upgraded Ezcheckprinting to do just that. Now with the new check draft option, nonprofits can now accept donation by phone, fax, email and online fastly and easily. The recent updates also include the feature to print company logo on checks.



“Non Profit establishments must keep overhead and cost low to be successful. With customized bank checks, checks also double as a business card keeping business costs low as well as getting the business name out to potential customers.” Dr. Ge , the founder of halfpricesoft.com, says.”



With the new ezCheckPrinting software, customers of nonprofit organizations can easily create unique checks by adding the company logo on the bank checks, modify the fonts, add new labels or add signature. Thus, setting a standard for their establishment as well as grabbing the attention of vendors, suppliers, and customers.



Halfpricesoft.com is so confident that customers will want this product for their business check writer, that they always offer the software as a free test drive before purchasing . Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting software is extremely popular with small to mid-sized restaurants, corporations, government agencies, non-profits and financial institutions.



New customers are encouraged to download the trial version at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp with no cost or obligation.



The unique features of this MICR & laser check writing and printing software include:

- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be added

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Starting at just $39 per installation (Free through TrialPay offer), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any size business and is compatible with all popular brands of laser printers (most of which can print bank-accepted MICR numbers) and specialized MICR printers.



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and the incredible benefits, customers can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and ezACH deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.



For More Information Please Contact:

halfpricesoft.com

3801 Springhurst Blvd., Ste. 207 Louisville, KY 40241 USA

contact@halfpricesoft.com

(866) 909-6448

http://www.halfpricesoft.com