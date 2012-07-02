EzCheckPrinting Software Speeds up Check Writing and Donation Receiving for Churches and Non-profits

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- With EzCheckPrinting check writer from halfpricesoft.com, users never need to order the expensive pre-printed checks. From saving time and money, to increasing security and convenience, ezCheckprinting offers thousands of users numerous advantages. And the new edition can now supports draft check feature.



Any business can create a check draft. A regular check is created by the account holder, and signed (authorized) by the account holder. A check draft is created by the merchant, and the signature is not required. The account holder must authorize the merchant to create a check draft. Developers of halfpricesoft.com hope this new check draft feature can help church users and non-profits users to receive donation by phone, fax and internet even easier and faster.



And the best of all, new users can get this check printing software and the blank check stock for free through online special offers.



“Meeting the specific needs of our customers is an important part of our business model,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “EzCheckPrinting makes writing checks and paying bills fast, efficient and inexpensive. We hope this TrialPay deal will open this check writing software to more small businesses and non-profits”



The new version of the popular check printing software is available for no-obligation test drive from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp. The main features include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Known for affordability (Priced from $39, FREE through online special offers) and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting check writing software is affordable for any user. Halfpricesoft.com welcome users to start the free test-drive at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.