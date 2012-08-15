EzCheckPrinting Streamlines Check Printing and Payment Receiving for E-Commerce Firms

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- Payroll accounting software provider halfpricesoft.com updated EzCheckPrinting check writer software with this new check draft printing and new QuickBooks check printing feature. This update will give small businesses especially e-commerce businesses more controls on business check management.



Although credit and debit card payments are on the rise, many consumers are still using checks now. For businesses that want to expand their customer payment options beyond credit card, accepting checks is an option to consider.



EzCheckPrinting is the stand-alone PC check printing software which allows users to print checks in house easily and inexpensively. From saving time and money, to increasing security and convenience, a good check writer offers users numerous advantages. And the new check draft printing feature also speeds up payment receiving by phone, internet and fax for small business.



"We found most software on the market were too complex and too expensive for small business owners," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We believe small business owners should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run the software. We wanted to build something that was user friendly, super simple, affordable & totally risk free."



Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting check writing software is highly popular with small to mid-sized corporations, government agencies, non-profits and financial institutions. All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



New users can download the latest release of this cheque software free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp, with no obligation and no cost.



"Business owners should spend their time running their business, not learning software," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “That's why we engineered ezCheckPrinting so that anyone that knows how to point and click with a computer mouse can run it."



ezCheckPrinting check writer is compatible with Windows 7 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2000, 2003 and Vista system too.



Priced at $39 (FREE through online special offers), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any business. Customers can make sure the check software is right for their company without obligation before purchasing.



To start the free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of innovative 1099, W2 and Payroll Software solutions for accountants and small to medium size businesses. And its popular business and personal Check printing software can save user both time and money.