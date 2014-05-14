Ezequiel Peña to Star in "Gran Jaripeo" or Mexican Rodeo & Fiesta at the Sacramento County Fair, Sunday May 25th, 2014

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The ultimate singing cowboy, Ezequiel “Checque” Peña is set to star in the Gran Jaripeo or Mexican Rodeo & Fiesta at the Sacramento County Fair on Sunday, May 25th.



The Mexican icon and internationally recognized singer of Banda and Mariachi music will perform with his own team of cowboys and horses in the arena of the Sacramento County Fair. Even though Peña is a Grammy nominated recording artist, he is also recognized as an authentic Mexican “Charro,” or horseman. His blend of music and rodeo is unique and will be sure to thrill the Sacramento fair-goers.



Ezequiel Peña’s musical career gained world-wide recognition when he teamed up with the famous singer, song-writer and composer Marco Antonio, and together they released the popular songs “Yo Vendo Unos Ojos Verdes,” in 1994, and “Orgullo Ranchero,” in 1996. In 2000 Peña showcased his talent and ability to perform Norteño and traditional Mexican regional music by recording, “El Nuevo Charro De Mexico,” and then “Viva La Banda” in 2003. He followed those hits with “El De Nayarit,” in 2005. Finally, his industry recognition came with a Grammy nomination for best Banda album, “A Mucha Honra,” in 2007.



The rich tradition of the Charrería or Mexican Rodeo dates back to 16th century Spain and is different than the typical American Rodeo. It is a festival that encompasses music, art, tradition and rodeo. The opening ceremony begins with a grand display as the participants parade into the arena to the sounds of Mariachi music featuring exquisite folklórico dresses, sombreros and matching boots. The series of events includes: beautiful horses stepping in a precision dance of equestrian side-saddling, trick roping, bull riding, barreling and lassoing and bare back riding.



The “Gran Jaripeo” or Mexican Rodeo & Fiesta takes center stage at the main arena (near parking lot D) of the Sacramento County Fair starting at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 25th.



Tickets are now available online at www.sacfair.com/tickets or at the Sacramento County Fair office. Admission is only $5. Children 12 and under are admitted free every day. Every Day is Kid’s Day at the Sacramento County Fair!



About Sacramento County Fair

Over 100,000 guests will enjoy the Sacramento County Fair May 22-26, 2014 on the grounds of Cal Expo. Close to 10,000 school children enjoy free educational school tours. Over 5,000 local residents compete for awards in the livestock and competitive exhibit programs. Kids under 12 enjoy free admission every day at the Fair. This year’s theme is Let’s Eat, Have Fun & Celebrate the Red, White, & Blue. For more information visit www.sacfair.com or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SacramentoCountyFair.