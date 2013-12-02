Ezicaddy Introduces New Range of Electronic Golf Trolleys

Sittingbourne, Kent -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- English sports council Sport England recently reported that over one million of the country's citizens play golf at least once a week. Their findings also indicated that over 350,000 of these participants were aged 35-44, and 484,000 were older than 65. With these facts in mind, Golf product specialists EZiCaddy have introduced a new range of easy-to-use, battery powered Golf trolleys.



EZiCaddy spokesperson Jon Martin, stated, "From the earliest stages of development, the mantra has been ‘make it easy’ – easy to open, easy to fold, easy to carry, easy to manoeuvre, easy plug’n’play battery, easy to operate, easy to charge, even easy on the eye – you get the idea. Every little detail was designed and engineered to be easy. So, when it came to choosing a name, well, that was easy too – it had to be EZ iCaddy, and the models - EZi-One, EZi-3, and EZi-5 Digital. We have combined ease of use with a simple, value-for-money proposition. EZiCaddy only sells direct - online and by telephone – cutting out the dealer margin. So we’re easy on the pocket too."



The company's three Golf caddies provide a range of options, and Ezi Caddy invites customers to view the trolleys at their website, www.ezicaddy.com. There golfers can watch animations, which demonstrate a unique plug 'n play battery, and how the carts fold. Visitors can also compare models.



Ezicaddy.com offers a look at the EZi One, with its 3-way folding system, high specification alloy frame, and powerful 200 watt whisper quiet motor. There is also a description of the EZi 3 Digital Caddy. This model offers a digital power gauge, USB charging port, fingertip control, and quality construction. In addition, buyers can review the feature-rich EZi 5, which includes digital colour display, elegant design, a soft-touch handle, and more. Every model comes with a charger, is simple to fold, and includes quick-release wheels. EZiCaddy also sells Golf caddy accessories and parts.



"We bring not only passion and flair to the process of designing and building and electric Golf caddy with engineering excellence and cutting-edge design, but an unparalleled wealth of knowledge and experience in this area.We offer a 28-day 'No Quibble' promise with every purchase. Your trolley, charger, and Lithium battery are covered for 2 years against manufacturing faults; and the 18-Hole battery is warranted for 12 months. But, no matter, if you have a problem, just phone us or email us. We offer “Back-to-Base” service and repairs. Simply phone or email us. If you want it, we can normally lend you a trolley while your own is being repaired., " noted Martin.



About EZICADDY:

EZiCaddy is an English business that provides high quality, easy-to-use electronic golf trolleys. The company also sells accessories and parts for their caddies. They are based in Sittingbourne, Kent, UK where the EZiCaddy trolleys are made. Customers are always welcome to visit the factory.