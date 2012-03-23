EzPaycheck 2012 Automates Payroll Tasks for Illinois Small Businesses

Chichago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- Payroll job is important for any business and organization, however calculating payroll taxes can be very time-consuming. Now Illinois start-ups can have the benefit of easy-to-use and affordable in-house payroll software designed especially for small firms with fewer than 20 employees. Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com) released the new updates on ezPaycheck payroll software:



- The latest Form 941 Employer’s QUARTERLY Federal Tax Return

- The new feature to add customized deductions to handle extra deduction and other local taxes

- Updated YTD feature that makes it easier for users to start ezPaycheck anytime is a year



“We believe small business payroll accounting software should be simple - stupid simple - so that owners can focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run payroll software." explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. “We intentionally engineered ezPaycheck payroll tax software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts.”



Available for just $89 per year ($59 to renew), ezPaycheck payroll software has remained at that affordable price since its initial release in 2005. EzPaycheck gives small and mid-size businesses more options and flexibility in doing payroll, printing check and filing tax return.



Dr Ge is so certain that small businesses in Chicago, Aurora, Rockford, Joliet, Naperville or anywhere in Colorado will find the benefits of ezPaycheck 2012 that Halfpricesoft.com offers a free trial. The long learning curve typically associated with financial software is non-existent with ezPaycheck, even if the user does not have an accounting background.



Halfpricesoft.com welcomes employers and accountants to start the free test-drive of ezPaycheck payroll system at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp



Main features of ezPaycheck payroll software include:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semi-monthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.



- 30 day free trial. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.



Even those who are not good at math can add "two plus two" and figure out that by offering software that is both inexpensive and "stupid simple" to use, the ezPaycheck company has created a revolutionary new product.



For more information about ezPaycheck payroll program, please visit

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezPaycheck payroll software

ezPaycheck is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use financial software for small businesses. Additional small-business payroll software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include w2 software, 1099 software, check printing software, employee time tracking software and barcode printing software.