EzPaycheck 2013 Saves Time and Money in This Payroll Software from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- EzPaycheck 2013 is able to calculate federal taxes, state taxes, local taxes, SS tax and Medicare taxes. Users can print pay checks on blank white paper. Ezpaycheck software also speeds up W2, W3, 940 and 941 tax reporting. The latest version of this popular and innovative software includes the new updated tax information for 2013 and increased flexibility for assigning multiple pay rates for each employee.



“This new feature of ezPaycheck 2013 is ideal for any business in which employees rotate shifts or work on different projects day to day,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “Security firms, temporary employment firms, contractors with multiple jobs going at the same time, and manufacturers with multiple product lines and rotating shifts or employees are just some of the kinds of businesses that can get a lot of mileage out of this new feature while saving a great deal of time and money on payroll tasks.”



Small Businesses looking for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting can try out this new and reliable ezPaycheck payroll solution free for 30 days from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, with no obligation and risk.



Priced at only $89 per installation for new users, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Designed for ease of use by business owners and managers, ezPaycheck saves time and expense while increasing accuracy when running payroll. The 2013 edition of ezPaycheck will be available to current users of ezPaycheck 2012 for only $59 when it is released.



The main features offer:



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semimonthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.



- 30 day free trial. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.