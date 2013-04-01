EzPayCheck 2013 Software Offers New and Improved Features for Restaurant Payroll

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Restaurants owners that are seeking for easy and affordable payroll tax solution can try out the new 2013 ezPaycheck payroll software from halfpricesoft.com. Small business payroll software provider halfpricesoft.com updated 2013 edition ezPaycheck program for the food service industry including restaurants, coffee stores, bakeries, bars and many more.



“We believe restaurant owners need simple, reliable and affordable payroll software,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. " We intentionally engineered ezPaycheck payroll tax software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax expert, so small businesses can set up ezPaycheck quickly and easily.”



Several new features inside the 2013 edition help restaurant owners handle the tips, new employees, taxes and other challenges:



- EzPaycheck 2013 can support unlimited employees with no extra charge so restaurant owners do not need to worry about the cost when they hire new employees.

- EzPaycheck 2013 can handle restaurant tips easily.

- Ezpaycheck 2013 can handle shift differential salary. This feature is ideal for restaurants that pay differing rates for different shifts



Paying employees accurately and on time is very important for any business. Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses in US. ezPaycheck’s graphic interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, set up tax options, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks & tax forms.



Restaurant owners and managers who are seeking productivity-booting solution are welcome to start the free test drive of ezPaycheck payroll software without charge or obligation for up to 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp.



EzPayCheck’s many time- and money-saving features include:



- Updated tax tables and tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Print paychecks in choice of check formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top

- Print paychecks with stubs on blank check stock or pre-printed checks

- Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941

- Mask employee Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Customizable deductions and withholding for unique needs -- ideal for churches and non-profits

- Robust reporting features

- Data export for use with Halfpricesoft.com’s ezW2 or other compatible software

- Auto-fill for check data that speeds up payroll

- Support multiple accounts with no extra charge



Priced at $89 per installation for new users and $59 to renew next year, ezPaycheck is affordable to any size business. For a limited time, Halfpricesoft.com is offering a combo pack that includes both the 2012 and 2013 editions is available for just $90, which is $58 off the regular price.



Restaurant payroll tax calculations are complex, but restaurant payroll software can be easy-to-use. To start the 30-day free test drive, visit the site at: http://halfpricesoft.com/payroll-software/Payroll-software.html



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.