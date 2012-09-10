EzPaycheck: Desktop Payroll Software Designed for Small Businesses, No Internet Needed

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Payroll software can save small businesses time and money on the time-consuming payroll check processing jobs. But many business owners hesitate to use payroll software because they are afraid payroll software is too complex and too expensive for them. And they also worry about the data security issues.



To open ezPaycheck payroll software to more small business owners, payroll tax software provider halfpricesoft.com released the new updated ezPaycheck, the PC version payroll software. The new version comes with several improved features to help user process paychecks and file tax forms easily, inexpensively and with peace in mind.



- EzPaycheck payroll software is the 100% desktop version. The new version does not require internet connection.

- New database backup and restore feature to protect data from system failure and virus

- Updated YTD feature that allows users to start ezPaycheck easily in mid-year

- The updated user interface is user-friendly and shortens the learning curve for the first time users



“Nearly 6 million small businesses employ workers and run payroll, but 90 percent of these businesses have fewer than 20 people on staff and don’t have an accountant,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “Meeting the specific needs of our customers is an important part of our business model. We believe small business should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run payroll software and report tax.”



EzPaycheck payroll system is designed to automate paycheck processes to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software’s graphic interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks.



New customers considering ezPaycheck 2012 can download and sample the payroll software without charge or obligation for up to 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp.



EzPayCheck’s many time- and money-saving features include:



- Updated tax tables and tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Print paychecks in choice of check formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top

- Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941

- Mask employee Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Customizable deductions and withholding for unique needs -- ideal for churches and non-profits

- Robust reporting features

- Data export for use with Halfpricesoft.com’s ezW2 or other compatible software

- Auto-fill for check data that speeds up payroll

- Support multiple accounts with no extra charge



Priced at $89 for new users ($59 to renew), ezPaycheck is affordable for any size business. To start this 30-day free test drive, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.