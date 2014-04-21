EzPaycheck Payroll 2014 Software Updated with Tax Changes for Small Businesses

Virginia Beach, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Payroll tax calculation should not be headache for small businesses. The newest version of 2014 Ezpaycheck payroll software as just been released from Halfpricesoft.com to assist small to mid sized businesses keep up with the current tax rate. The new edition updated with the recent tax rate change in Wisconsin. It also includes the current federal & state tax tables and forms for Year 2014 payroll tasks.



“New ezPaycheck software for small businesses is now available for 2014. We are confident ezPaycheck payroll software will help business owners spend less time understanding what tax rate they should pay and more time ensuring their business succeeds. ”said Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com.



Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp and download the payroll accounting software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck’s exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.



Small businesses will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Supports payment of hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees.



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.



- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.



-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.



-Supports network access.



Designed with simplicity in mind, ezPaycheck payroll program is very user-friendly and shorten the learning curve for customers who may not know much about accounting and computer. To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.