EzPaycheck Payroll Program Simplifies Time-consuming Jobs for Florida Small Businesses

"We've heard from many customers that they held off changing to ezPaycheck for too long because they feared the momentous task of transferring data mid-year, and the window for such a change between fiscal years is very small," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "But when they finally did it, they found it was incredibly easy to make the change, even in mid-year. We want to get this information out to other business owners and managers before they wait longer than they need to."



Several new features were added to help users begin using payroll software for the first time easily and smoothly - even for companies in the middle of their fiscal year.



- Improved graphic users interface which is more user-friendly than ever

- Updated YTD features which enable users to begin ezPaycheck in mid-year easily

- New database backup and restore features to prevent loss to viruses, spyware and computer crashes



This PC based ezPaycheck payroll system is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. The easy-to-use YTD entry interface enables businesses to convert over to ezPaycheck easily and smoothly. User can find step by step guide at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/business-blog/post/2011/12/20/How-to-enter-YTD-payroll-data.aspx.



The main features of ezPaycheck payroll system include:



- Up to date tax tables for all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and federal taxes

- Capability for adding local tax rates

- Automatically calculate tips, commissions, federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare tax, employer unemployment taxes, and other pre-tax and post-tax deductions

- Print paychecks using a standard laser printer on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

- Use check-in-middle, check-on-top, or check-at-bottom check stock formats

- Able to print MICR numbers on blank check stock to save on pre-printed checks

- Print signature image on checks for a customized look

- Built-in report functions users can customize

- Calculate and print daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods

- Option for masking employees' Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Compile and print federal tax forms w2, w3, 940 and 941

- Unlimited free technical support



Available for just $89 per year ($59 to renew), ezPaycheck payroll software has remained at that affordable price since its initial release in 2005. EzPaycheck gives small and mid-size businesses more options and flexibility in doing payroll, printing check and filing tax return.



To start the30-day free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



