EzPaycheck Payroll Software: Easy for Small Businesses to Use, Install and Run

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Paycheck software provider Halfpricesoft.com believes small businesses need the simple, reliable and affordable payroll tax solution. In response to customers’ requests, payroll software developers updated ezPaycheck software with the new installation package to make it easier for users to run and setup it on machine with special security settings.



Designed with simplicity in mind, ezPaycheck payroll software speeds up and automates the payroll tax calculation, paycheck printing and tax reporting for small businesses and non-profits. EzPaycheck developing team hopes the new installation package and the updated graphic interface will minimizes the learning curve for the first time users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts.



“We intentionally engineered ezPaycheck payroll tax software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax expert, so small businesses can set up ezPaycheck quickly and easily," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com.



Small business owners who are seeking productivity-booting solution are welcome to start the free test drive of ezPaycheck payroll software without charge or obligation for up to 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp.



EzPayCheck’s many time- and money-saving features include:



- Updated tax tables and tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Print paychecks in choice of check formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top

- Print paychecks with stubs on blank check stock or pre-printed checks

- Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941

- Mask employee Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Customizable deductions and withholding for unique needs -- ideal for churches and non-profits

- Robust reporting features

- Data export for use with Halfpricesoft.com’s ezW2 or other compatible software

- Auto-fill for check data that speeds up payroll

- Support multiple accounts with no extra charge



To open ezPaycheck payroll solution to more non-profits, Halfpricesoft.com also launched special promotion in October, 2012. With this offer, business owners can purchase the full version paycheck software at just $59, which is 33% off the regular price $89.



To start the 30-day free test drive, visit the site at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.