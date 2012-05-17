EzPaycheck Payroll Software Simplifies and Speeds up Payroll Processing for Texas Small Businesses

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2012 -- Payroll processing can be a pain for many new small business owners. Now Texas start-ups can have the benefit of easy-to-use and affordable in-house ezPaycheck payroll software designed especially for small firms with fewer than 20 employees. The newly upgraded 2012 version of the already popular product was updated according to the suggestions from customers including:



- The new feature to add customized deductions to handle extra deduction and other local taxes

- Updated YTD feature that makes it easier for users to start ezPaycheck anytime in a year

- Improved graphic user interface that minimizes the learning curve



“We provide simple and affordable paycheck software that allows small businesses to do their payroll jobs themselves. Many small business owners don’t know much about payroll taxes and don’t have time to invest in training. They also don’t need complicated features but still need to do things like paycheck processing and tax reporting,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “Our goal is to make ezPaycheck as hassle-free and easy-to-use as possible while still supplying the robust features our customers need.”



Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses in US. ezPaycheck software is designed to automate paycheck processes to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software’s graphic interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks. New user can download and try this software for free with no obligation and no cost at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp



ezPaycheck 2012’s interface is so intuitive and user-friendly that first time users can start calculating payroll and printing paychecks immediately. The long learning curve typically associated with financial software is non-existent with ezPaycheck, even if the user does not have an accounting background.



Main features of ezPaycheck in-house payroll system include:



- Up to date tax tables for all 50 U.S. states, Texas D.C. and federal taxes

- Capability for adding local tax rates

- Automatically calculate tips, commissions, federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare tax, employer unemployment taxes, and other pre-tax and post-tax deductions

- Print paychecks using a standard laser printer on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

- Use check-in-middle, check-on-top, or check-at-bottom check stock formats

- Able to print MICR numbers on blank check stock to save on pre-printed checks

- Calculate and print daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods

- Compile and print forms W2s, W3, 940 and 941

- Unlimited free technical support



Realizing that many small businesses are still suffering in an economy that continues to lag, 2012 ezPaycheck payroll software full version’s price tag remains the same for the 7th year in a row. Available for just $89 each year ($59 to renew), ezPaycheck payroll software has remained at that affordable price since its initial release in 2005.



“In tough economic times, how to increase business productivity is critical for any company, “said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "We hope ezPaycheck payroll software can help business owners spend less time understanding what tax rate they should pay and more time ensuring their business succeeds."



For more information about ezPaycheck payroll program, please visit

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2/1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.