EzPaycheck Payroll Software Speeds Up Holiday Season Payroll Tax Processing

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Paycheck processing and tax report should not be the nightmare for small businesses. Payroll software provider halfpricesoft.com released the new ezPaycheck payroll software with updated graphic interface. The new interface is so intuitive and user-friendly that first time users without an accounting background can start doing payroll immediately after installation. There is no long learning curve like there usually is with financial software.



The regular price of ezPaycheck is $89 per installation per year. To speed up year-end payroll processing and tax reporting, Halfpricesoft.com also announced the new promotion of the $90 ezPaycheck 2012 and 2013 bundle version, which makes it affordable payroll and check printing solution for any business – no matter how small the business is.



"We intentionally engineered this software for business owners who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "EzPaycheck payroll software saves users time and money. We hope the bundle version promotion can open ezPaycheck payroll software to more small businesses during the busy holiday season."



Small Businesses looking for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting can try out this new ezPaycheck payroll solution free for 30 days from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, with no obligation and risk.



The main features include:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semi-monthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.

- 30 day free trial. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.