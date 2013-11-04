Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com is compatible with Windows 8, 7, Vista, XP and 2003. It is the also compatible with the latest Windows 8.1. To make this software is easy to install and use for the first-time computerized payroll application, halfpricesoft.com updated Guide Start Guide and online download instructions.



Since its beginning, ezPaycheck payroll software has been designed to be easy to use by managers and business owners without the need for a background in either accounting or computer technology. Once the software is downloaded and installed, customers can begin running payroll within a matter of minutes.



“Making payroll easy is what ezPaycheck payroll software is all about,” said Dr. Ge, founder of halfpricesoft.com. “Adding this Quick Start Guide to our online documentation ensures that new users of ezPaycheck can get started right away with no hassle or confusion.”



Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp and download the payroll accounting software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck’s exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.



Small businesses will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.



- Easily calculates differential pay



- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.



-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.



-Supports network access.



Priced at $89 for new customers ($59 for 2012 customers), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software needs of small businesses in US. The software’s graphical interface guides customers step-by-step through setting up employee information, setting up tax options, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks & tax forms.