EzPaycheck Payroll Software Updated to Speed up Paycheck Processing for Both Employees and Contractors

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2012 -- Payroll software provider halfpricesoft.com released the new 2012 ezPaycheck payroll software for small business. This new improved version will help business owners and HR managers handle the paychecks for both W-2 Employees and 1099 contractors.



- The latest 3.2.7 release of ezPaycheck payroll software also includes the 2012 federal tax tables, state tables and the latest forms W2, W3, 940 and 941.



- ezPaycheck payroll application 2012 version offers users the flexible tax options. EzPaycheck can calculate the payroll taxes automatically and print the paychecks for w-2 employees. The new version can also generate the paychecks with no tax deductions for a contractor easily.



- ezPaycheck 2012 can support multiple accounts with no extra charge. So users can set up the separate accounts to handle employees and contractors easily.



“Our goal is to make ezPaycheck as hassle-free and easy to use as possible while still supplying the robust features our customers need,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “This latest round of updates moves us significantly closer to that goal.”



Design with small business users in mind, ezPaycheck ’s interface is so intuitive and user-friendly that first time users can start calculating payroll and printing paychecks immediately. The long learning curve typically associated with financial software is non-existent with ezPaycheck, even if the user does not have an accounting background.



EzPaycheck payroll software is $89 per year per installation and $59 to renew the next year. It can support unlimited companies, employees, paychecks and tax forms with no extra charge. This price already includes all the future update packages for this year's version. For example: If a user purchase ezPaycheck 2012, this user will get all the update packages for ezPaycheck 2012 for free.



Small businesses can try ezPaycheck payroll application for free with no obligation and no cost at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp. Main features of ezPaycheck in-house payroll software include:

- Up to date tax tables for all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and federal taxes

- Capability for adding local tax rates

- Automatically calculate tips, commissions, federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare tax, employer unemployment taxes, and other pre-tax and post-tax deductions

- Print paychecks using a standard laser printer on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

- Use check-in-middle, check-on-top, or check-at-bottom check stock formats

- Able to print MICR numbers on blank check stock to save on pre-printed checks

- Calculate and print daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods

- Compile and print forms W2s, W3, 940 and 941

- Unlimited free technical support



During a time of economic uncertainty, how to improve productivity is important for any business. And the absolutely best way to determine if payroll software will work for a company is to try it



To start the no-obligation free test drive, visit the site at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezPaycheck payroll software

ezPaycheck is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use financial software for small businesses. Additional small-business payroll software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include w2 1099 software, check printing software, employee time tracking software and barcode printing software.