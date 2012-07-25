EzPaycheck Payroll Software Updates Provide Options for Unique New York Tax Requirements

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Small business payroll software provider, Halfpricesoft.com, released the new edition of ezPaycheck software, which enables users to include deductions unique to their city or local area.



EzPaycheck users in New York City specifically had asked for a feature that enabled them to incorporate withholding for the city tax. In response to that request, Halfpricesoft.com added the custom tax withholding feature which readily handles city tax and other tax deduction specific to a particular state or local government.



Other updates include:



- Updated YTD feature that allows users to start ezPaycheck easily in mid-year

- New database backup and restore feature



“We wanted to meet customers’ payroll needs and make ezPaycheck payroll software flexible enough for any U.S. business to use, but tracking down and adding support for every state and local tax would significantly increase to the cost of ezPaycheck,” said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. “Our solution was to create a flexible, customizable tax withholding feature that allows businesses to include the local and state taxes. The solution provides flexibility while keeping the price affordable for even the smallest businesses.”



EzPaycheck payroll software is also designed to be extremely easy to use. The graphical interface and payroll features are so intuitive that users can start automating payroll processes within minutes of installation, even if they don’t have computer or accounting experience. New customers considering ezPaycheck 2012 can download and sample the payroll software without charge or obligation for up to 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp



Priced at only $89 per installation, this easy-to-use payroll and check printing software solution is affordable for any business - no matter how many or how few employees the business has. The main features include:



- Up to date tax tables for all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and federal taxes

- Capability for adding local tax rates

- Automatically calculate tips, commissions, federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare tax, employer unemployment taxes, and other pre-tax and post-tax deductions

- Print paychecks using a standard laser printer on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

- Use check-in-middle, check-on-top, or check-at-bottom check stock formats

- Able to print MICR numbers on blank check stock to save on pre-printed checks

- Print signature image on checks for a customized look

- Built-in report functions users can customize

- Calculate and print daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods

- Option for masking employees' Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Compile and print federal tax forms w2, w3, 940 and 941

- Unlimited free technical support



