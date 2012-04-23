EzPaycheck Payroll Software Updates Provide Options for Unique Tax Requirements

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- Payroll tax software developer Halfpricesoft.com released the latest updates to ezPaycheck recently, including the new custom tax withholding feature. EzPaycheck has always calculated state and federal income taxes automatically to speed up paycheck processing for small businesses. The latest updates include a feature that allows for tax deductions unique to the state or local area, for example CASDI for California users.



EzPaycheck users in California specifically had asked for a feature that enabled them to incorporate withholding for the State Disability Insurance (SDI) tax. In response to that request, Halfpricesoft.com added the custom tax withholding feature which readily handles SDI or another other tax deduction specific to a particular state or local government.



“We wanted to meet customers’ payroll needs and make ezPaycheck payroll software flexible enough for any U.S. business to use, but tracking down and adding support for every state and local tax would significantly increase to the cost of ezPaycheck,” said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. “Our solution was to create a flexible, customizable tax withholding feature that allows businesses to include the local and state taxes. The solution provides flexibility while keeping the price affordable for even the smallest businesses.”



Full-featured payroll software that is affordable for any size business and free to try



Priced at just $89 per installation, ezPaycheck payroll software is within reach of any size business. Business owners and payroll managers can even try ezPaycheck without charge or obligation to ensure the software is right for their company before purchasing a license key. Customers simply download the free trial software, which includes a sample database for easy test-driving, online at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp. To activate the software for unlimited use, customers purchase a license key for just $89 per installation.



EzPaycheck payroll software is also designed to be extremely easy to use. The graphical interface and payroll features are so intuitive that users can start automating payroll processes within minutes of installation, even if they don’t have computer or accounting experience.



The main features include:



- Up to date tax tables for all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and federal taxes

- Capability for adding local tax rates

- Automatically calculate tips, commissions, federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare tax, employer unemployment taxes, and other pre-tax and post-tax deductions

- Print paychecks using a standard laser printer on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

- Use check-in-middle, check-on-top, or check-at-bottom check stock formats

- Able to print MICR numbers on blank check stock to save on pre-printed checks

- Print signature image on checks for a customized look

- Built-in report functions users can customize

- Calculate and print daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods

- Option for masking employees' Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Compile and print federal tax forms w2, w3, 940 and 941

- Unlimited free technical support



To start the free test-drive, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.