EzPaycheck Payroll Solution: Computerized Payroll Is Quick And Painless for Texas Small Businesses

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Texas Small business owners without accounting background but want to streamline payroll processing can try out the edition of EzPaycheck 2012 payroll software from halfpricesoft.com. EzPaycheck 2012 comes with several new features to help small businesses and non-profits handle the paychecks easily and smoothly.



The latest updates of this small business payroll software include:



- New custom wage field to handle tips and commissions for service companies

- Updated YTD feature that allows users to start ezPaycheck easily in mid-year

- New database back up and store feature

- New custom tax withholding feature to handle deductions and taxes unique to their state and local area, including California’s State Disability Insurance tax.



ezPaycheck payroll software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. The software is ideal for owners of small to mid-sized businesses, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



"We believe small business payroll accounting software should be simple - stupid simple - so that owners can focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run payroll software." explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. “We intentionally engineered ezPaycheck payroll tax software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts."



New customers considering ezPaycheck 2012 can download and sample the payroll software without charge or obligation for up to 30 days. The free download, which is available at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, includes a sample database, to make it easier for customers to test drive all the features of ezPaycheck 2012 before purchasing a license key.



The main features include:



- Up to date tax tables for all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and federal taxes

- Capability for adding local tax rates

- Automatically calculate tips, commissions, federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare tax, employer unemployment taxes, and other pre-tax and post-tax deductions

- Print paychecks using a standard laser printer on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

- Use check-in-middle, check-on-top, or check-at-bottom check stock formats

- Able to print MICR numbers on blank check stock to save on pre-printed checks

- Print signature image on checks for a customized look

- Built-in report functions users can customize

- Calculate and print daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods

- Option for masking employees' Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Compile and print federal tax forms w2, w3, 940 and 941

- Unlimited free technical support



Available for just $89 per year ($59 to renew), ezPaycheck payroll software has remained at that affordable price since its initial release in 2005. EzPaycheck gives small and mid-size businesses more options and flexibility in doing payroll, printing check and filing tax return.



In today’s economic climate, no one needs to cut costs more than small businesses. To start the30-day free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



