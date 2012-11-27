EzPaycheck Salary Software Updated to Streamline Payroll Processing and Year-End Reporting for Churches

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Small business payroll software EzPaycheck is shipping to churches and non-profit organizations who are seeking ways to simplify payroll tasks and year-end tax reports from halfpricesoft.com. The new features within the latest version will make ezPaycheck software the right choice for non-profits.



- YTD feature: This new feature allows users to enter the YTD summary data easily and quickly. So it makes it simple and easy to change payroll software or begin using payroll software for the first time - even for companies in the middle of their fiscal year.



- Flexible tax options: Non-profits with special tax needs can use the feature to enable or disable a tax option easily.



To open ezPaycheck payroll solution to more non-profits, Halfpricesoft.com also launched special promotion in October, 2012. With this offer, business owners can purchase the full version paycheck software at just $59, which is 33% off the regular price $89.



“Now is the best time for small businesses to automate their payroll processes with ezPaycheck Payroll Software,” explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com,”ezPaycheck speeds up regular payroll tasks as well as end-of-year reporting tasks, giving business owners and managers more time to spend with their families during the holidays or managing the holiday sales rush. And with the recently added Year-to-Date key function, users can enter year-to-date totals for each employee instead of entering past paychecks one at a time, making ezPaycheck easy and fast to implement.”



Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses in US. EzPaycheck payroll system is designed to automate paycheck processes to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software’s graphic interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks.



New customers considering ezPaycheck 2012 can download and sample the payroll software without charge or obligation for up to 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp.



Available for just $89 per year ($59 to renew, no hidden cost), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. EzPayCheck’s many time- and money-saving features include:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semi-monthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.



- 30 day free trial. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.



To start the 30-day free test drive, visit the site at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ACH deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.