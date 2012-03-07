EzPaycheck Small Business Payroll Software Is Shipping With New 941 Form

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2012 -- Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com), payroll tax software developer, released the new ezPaycheck software with the updates on Form 941 for Employer’s QUARTERLY Federal Tax Return. The latest version is 3.2.8.



“We update our ezPaycheck payroll software throughout the year to provide more value to our customers,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “All updates include the latest forms and tax data as supplied by the federal government.”



EzPaycheck is $89 per year per installation and $59 to renew in the following year. This price already includes all the future update packages for this year's version. So this update version is totally free for current 2012 ezPaycheck payroll software users.



EzPaycheck gives small and mid-size businesses more options and flexibility in doing payroll, printing check and filing tax return. New customers considering ezPaycheck 2012 can download and sample the payroll software without charge or obligation for up to 30 days. The free download, which is available at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, includes a sample database, to make it easier for customers to test drive all the features of ezPaycheck 2012 before purchasing a license key.



The main features include:



- Up to date tax tables for all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and federal taxes

- Capability for adding local tax rates

- Automatically calculate tips, commissions, federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare tax, employer unemployment taxes, and other pre-tax and post-tax deductions

- Print paychecks using a standard laser printer on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

- Use check-in-middle, check-on-top, or check-at-bottom check stock formats

- Able to print MICR numbers on blank check stock to save on pre-printed checks

- Print signature image on checks for a customized look

- Built-in report functions users can customize

- Calculate and print daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods

- Option for masking employees' Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Compile and print federal tax forms w2, w3, 940 and 941

- Unlimited free technical support



ezPaycheck payroll system is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need.



To start the free test-drive, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and EzPaycheck Payroll Software

EzPaycheck is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use financial software for small businesses. Additional small-business payroll software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include w2 1099 software, check printing software, employee time tracking software and barcode printing software.