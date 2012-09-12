EzPaycheck Small Business Payroll Software Updated With New and More Flexible Tax Options

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- In response to customers’ requests for more controls on payroll taxes and deductions, Payroll tax software developer, Halfpricesoft.com released the new version of ezPaycheck payroll software for small business. Users can now withhold extra federal or state taxes easily. They can add new custom fields to handle local taxes and deductions easily too.



“Meeting the specific needs of our customers is an important part of our business model,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We believe small business should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run payroll software and report tax.”



Created by Halfpricesoft.com, ezPaycheck software developer known for easy-to-use software that provides great time- and money-saving solutions for small businesses and nonprofits, ezPaycheck payroll application does more than just calculating taxes. It also supports MICR check printing feature, 940, 941, w2 and W3 reporting.



Priced at just $89 per installation, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. No accounting skills or computer background are required to use ezPaycheck. The software’s graphical interface is highly intuitive and guides users step-by-step through all processes.



Small Businesses looking for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting can try out ezPaycheck payroll solution free for 30 days from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, with no obligation and risk. The payroll tax software downloaded for trial includes all of new ezPaycheck 2012's functions and features including:



- Intuitive and user-friendly interface - Even users without an accounting or computer background can start running payroll as soon as installation is complete

- Updated tax tables and tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Print check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top formats for check printing

- Print Form 940 (Employer Annual Federal Unemployment Tax Return)

- Print Form 941 (Employer Quarterly Federal Tax Return)

- Mask employee Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Flexible controls for tax deductions and tax set-up ideal for churches and non-profit organizations

- Robust payroll report and export options

- Auto-fill data feature speeds up payroll tasks by remembering dates and other data from previous payroll periods and automatically updating them

- Employee list export feature simplifies using ezPaycheck data with other software, such as ezW2 from Halfpricesoft.com



“Small business owners have enough to do without having to manually calculate wages,” said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. “We created ezPaycheck to free up time for more important tasks and simplify the lives of business.”



To start the 30-day no-obligation free test drive, visit the site at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezPaycheck payroll software

ezPaycheck is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use financial software for small businesses. Additional small-business payroll software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include w2 software, 1099 software, check printing software, employee time tracking software and barcode printing software.