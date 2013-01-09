EzPaycheck Software Allows Printing Paychecks on Blank Stock Made Easy and Affordable

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- No more headaches for paycheck processing and year-end tax reporting for new small business owners. Small business payroll software developer Halfpricesoft.com updated ezPaycheck payroll software for startups with several updated features to automate the payroll tasks.



- The updated version can support multiple accounts and allows users to handle both employees and seasonal contractors more easily.

- In addition, the new version also supports YTD manually input feature and makes it simpler for small businesses to start payroll software at end of a year.

- The new graphical interface is extremely user-friendly.



Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses in US. The software’s graphic interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, set up tax options, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks.



Small Businesses looking for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting can try out this new ezPaycheck payroll solution free for 30 days from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, with no obligation and risk.



“Now is the best time for small businesses to automate their payroll processes with ezPaycheck Payroll Software,” explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com,” ezPaycheck speeds up regular payroll tasks as well as end-of-year reporting tasks, giving business owners and managers more time to spend with their families during the holidays or managing the holiday sales rush. And with the recently added Year-to-Date key function, users can enter year-to-date totals for each employee instead of entering past paychecks one at a time, making ezPaycheck easy and fast to implement.”



ezPaycheck also supports payroll tracking for multiple businesses, making it perfect for accountants and entrepreneurs with multiple businesses too.



The main features include:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

- Creates and maintains payrolls for many different companies, and does it simultaneously.

- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semimonthly and Monthly payroll periods. Also features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.

- 30 day free trial. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.



To promote the use of ezPaycheck payroll software to even more small business users, Halfpricesoft.com has just announced a new promotion for ezPaycheck software. This offer allows business owners to purchase the 2012/2013 bundle version of paycheck software at just $90, which is $58 off the regular price.



To learn more about ezPaycheck payroll software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ACH deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.