EzPayCheck Software Assists Small Businesses with Flexible Payroll Processing

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- EzPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com was intentionally engineered for business owners who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts. The 2013 edition is easier and more flexible than ever with the new features added. EzPaycheck developer team hopes new edition can simplify and automate the payroll tax calculation, paycheck printing and tax reporting for more small businesses.



The new intuitive graphical interface and form level buttons are so user-friendly that first time users without an accounting background can start doing payroll immediately after installation. There is no long learning curve like there usually is with financial software.



EzPaycheck 2013 was also updated with more flexible wage options to help small businesses generate paychecks by salary, hour-rate, tips, commissions, mileage and different shift rate easily. With this new edition, employers can assign the multiple pay rates for each employee.



“Payroll tax calculations are complex, but payroll software for small firms can be straight-forward, simple and user-friendly,” explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com, “We always keep in mind that our customers are small business owners, not computer whizzes or financial gurus.”



Employers and HR managers what are looking ways to automate payroll task can test-drive the easy-to-use, flexible features of ezPaycheck payroll software for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp with no credit carded needed and no obligation.



EzPaycheck payroll and check printing software highlights:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semi-monthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.



- Print Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.



- Supports multiple accounts with no extra charge.



For 2013, the employee tax rate for social security increases to 6.2%. The social security wage base limit increases to $113,700. According to IRS, Employers should implement the 2013 revised withholding tables and new Social Security tax rate as soon as possible, but no later than February 15, 2013.



Priced at $89 per installation ($59 for current 2012 users), ezPaycheck 2013 is affordable for any businesses. For a limited time, Halfpricesoft.com is offering a combo pack that includes both the 2012 and 2013 editions is available for just $90.



Halfpricesoft.com welcome new users to download ezPaycheck and start the 30-day free test drive at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH Deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.