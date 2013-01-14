EzPayCheck Software Now Allows Printing on Blank Stock Saving Users Time and Money

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Halfpricesoft.com’s small business payroll software ezPaycheck was launched with updated features to print paycheck with stubs on blank check stock. Created with small businesses in mind, ezPaycheck payroll system from halfpricesoft.com was developed to speed up and simplify payroll tax calculations, paycheck printing and tax reporting. ezPaycheck development team anticipates that this new blank check stock printing feature will save users more time and money on payroll tasks.



To open ezPaycheck payroll software to even more small business users, Halfpricesoft.com has announced a new promotion of ezPaycheck. With this offer, business owners can purchase the bundle version of EzPaycheck 2012 /2013 software at just $90, a savings of $58. New Users can get the ezPaycheck 2013 version for $89.



“Now is the best time for small businesses to automate their payroll processes with ezPaycheck Payroll Software,” explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com,”ezPaycheck speeds up regular payroll tasks as well as end-of-year reporting tasks, giving business owners and managers more time to spend with their families during the holidays or managing the holiday sales rush. And with the recently added Year-to-Date key function, users can enter year-to-date totals for each employee instead of entering past paychecks one at a time, making ezPaycheck easy and fast to implement.”



Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software needs of small businesses in US. The software’s graphical interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, set up tax options, calculating payroll including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks.



ezPaycheck also supports payroll tracking for multiple businesses, making it foolproof for accountants and entrepreneurs with multiple businesses too.



Small Businesses are always looking for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting. No Users can try out this new ezPaycheck payroll solution free for 30 days from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, with no obligation and risk.



The main features include:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

- Supports Daily,Weekly,Biweekly,Semimonthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.

- 30 day free trial. No registration required, no credit card required and absolutely no obligation.



No small company can last for long if the owner cannot focus on core business. To learn more how to do more for less with ezPaycheck 2012, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH Deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.