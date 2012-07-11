EzPayCheck Software Simplifies Payroll Tasks for Automotive Companies

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- Payroll tax calculations have always been one of the most challenging tasks for many automotive businesses. There are many payroll software products available in the market. However, most of the payroll software solutions available in the market are complicated for use and they do not perfectly meet the requirements of automotive companies.



Automotive companies that are in need of reliable and affordable accounting software can now look to the new edition of ezPaycheck payroll software from www.halfpricesoft.com, which is suitable for most small sized businesses, even those who aren't accounting or I.T. experts.



This new version comes with the customized wage feature, which makes it easier and simpler for small business (i.e. automotive company) to generate the paychecks by salary, hourly-rate, miles, pieces, stops, commissions and tips. And the new version also comes with flexible tax options so users can process paychecks for both employees and contractor easily.



“Our goal is to make ezPaycheck as hassle-free and easy to use as possible while still supplying the robust features our customers need,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “This latest round of updates moves us significantly closer to that goal.”



Design with small business users in mind, ezPaycheck’s interface is so intuitive and user-friendly that first time users can start calculating payroll and printing paychecks immediately. The long learning curve typically associated with financial software is non-existent with ezPaycheck, even if the user does not have an accounting background. The 30-day non-obligation free trial is available for immediate download at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp.



The features make ezPaycheck software as one of the best payroll tax solution for small businesses include:



- Intuitive and user-friendly interface - Even users without an accounting or computer background can start running payroll as soon as installation is complete

- Updated tax tables and tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Print check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top formats for check printing

- Print Form 940 (Employer Annual Federal Unemployment Tax Return)

- Print Form 941 (Employer Quarterly Federal Tax Return)

- Mask employee Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Flexible controls for tax deductions and tax set-up ideal for churches and non-profit organizations

- Robust payroll report and export options

- Auto-fill data feature speeds up payroll tasks by remembering dates and other data from previous payroll periods and automatically updating them

- Employee list export feature simplifies using ezPaycheck data with other software, such as ezW2 from Halfpricesoft.com



“Meeting the specific needs of our customers is an important part of our business model,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We believe small business should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run payroll software and report tax.”



Paying employees in time is critical for any business. To start the 30-day no-obligation free test drive, visit the site at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezPaycheck payroll software

EzPaycheck is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use financial software for small businesses. Additional small-business payroll software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include w2 software, 1099 software, check printing software, employee time tracking software and barcode printing software.