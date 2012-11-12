EzPaycheck Software Speeds Up Payroll Tax Calculating and Paycheck Processing for CA Small Businesses

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- Small business payroll software ezPaycheck was updated with new features for California users. ezPaycheck software from halfpricesoft.com was designed to speed up and simplify payroll tax calculations, paycheck printing and tax reporting for US small firms. This new version will give CA us more controls on payroll processing.



This 2012 version allows users to add customized field to handle local taxes and deductions such as CA SDI and city taxes. ezPaycheck developers also improved the YTD feature, which makes it simple and easy to change payroll software or begin using payroll software for the first time - even for companies in the middle of their fiscal year.



Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses in US. Hoping to keep its small-business payroll software affordable for every size company in the continuing recession, Halfpricesoft.com launched 33% off promotion on ezPaycheck 2012. With this offer, business owners can purchase the full version paycheck software at just $59, which is 33% off the regular price $89.



“Small business owners have enough to do without having to manually calculate wages,” explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com, ”ezPaycheck speeds up regular payroll tasks as well as end-of-year reporting tasks, giving business owners and managers more time to spend with their families during the holidays or managing the holiday sales rush.”



ezPaycheck also supports payroll tracking for multiple businesses, making it perfect for accountants and entrepreneurs with multiple businesses too.



Small Businesses looking for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting can try out this new ezPaycheck payroll solution free for 30 days from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, with no obligation and risk.



The main features include:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semi-monthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.



- 30 day free trial. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.



No small company can survive for long if the owner cannot focus on core business. To learn more how to do more for less with ezPaycheck 2012, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.